HFPA Philanthropy Gala To Include Awarding Of Group’s First Social Justice Grant

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s annual grant-giving gala, this year a virtual event next month called HFPA Philanthropy: Empowering the Next Generation, will include for the first time a social justice grant, the Golden Globes organizer said Thursday.

The HFPA will present $300,000 to the Urban Peace Institute during the event, which will be hosted by James Corden and take place October 13 on the Golden Globes website and YouTube page. UPI, a nonprofit centered on community safety, just policing, and systems reform to end violence and mass incarceration, will see UPI founder Connie Rice accept the donation from Tracee Ellis Ross during the ceremony.

Aubrey Plaza, Billy Porter, Christian Slater, Danielle Macdonald, Ethan Hawke, Jason Sudeikis, Orlando Bloom, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Regina King, Rita Moreno, Riz Ahmed, Scott Eastwood, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Zachary Quinto were added to the list of participants today. They join previously announced presenters Anna Kendrick, Awkwafina, Billie Eilish, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Eddie Redmayne, Finneas O’Connell, George Clooney, John David Washington, Jurnee Smollett, Mary J. Blige, Method Man, Millie Bobby Brown, Nicole Kidman, Paul Mescal, Salma Hayek, Sophia Loren and Ross.

During the event, the HFPA will donate a total of $5.1 million in funds to more than 70 organizations including the Los Angeles County High School for the Arts, Get Lit, Echo Park Film Center, Kids In the Spotlight, UCLA Film Young Directors, Outfest LA, Inner-City Arts, A Place Called Home, Las Fotos, Tomorrow’s Filmmakers Today, and California State Summer School for the Arts.

Over the last 25 years, the HFPA has donated $37.5 million to nonprofits, academic programs and humanitarian organizations.