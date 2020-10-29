Holly Carter Inks First-Look Deal With OWN; Sets 2 Holiday Gospel Music Specials & 2 Unscripted Projects

EXCLUSIVE: Holly Carter, a powerhouse producer of faith-based programming for mainstream audiences, is getting into business with OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network. Carter has signed a first-look deal with the network to create and produce unscripted series and specials via her Relevé Entertainment, an All3Media America company. The content will be targeted at the network’s audience of Black women viewers with programming that explores faith, love, sisterhood, relationships and unity.

Under the pact, OWN has ordered two holiday gospel music specials from Carter, the first ever music specials for the network. Additionally, OWN has picked up two unscripted series to development: Back to the Altar (working title), about divorced couples working to mend their broken relationships, and Love & Faith (working title), following the women behind some of the faith community’s best-known pastors. Series details follow below the story.

The first project under the deal is Our OWN Christmas, an all-star holiday gospel music special, set to air December 1 at 9 p.m. on OWN. Hosted by Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin, the one-hour special will feature holiday moments, acts of giving as well as performances by Grammy-winning gospel singers Kierra Sheard, Erica Campbell, Tasha Cobbs-Leonard and Le’Andria Johnson, legendary award-winning gospel group The Clark Sisters, and more. You can watch a teaser trailer below. A second holiday gospel music special currently in production will air on OWN for Easter 2021.

“Holly is a force in the industry with a deep connection to our audience,” said Tina Perry, president, OWN. “We are excited to premiere music specials on OWN for the first time and to create new original unscripted programming that will lift up the spirits of so many viewers through the power of storytelling.”

Carter is the founder of Relevé Entertainment, which specializes in television/film production focused on family and faith-based programming, along with talent partnerships and brand development. Most recently, Carter created and executive produced The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel, the highest-rated original TV movie of 2020.

“OWN’s mission to inspire and entertain, while empowering viewers to live their best lives is one that aligns perfectly with my own,” said Carter. “I’m looking forward to working with the OWN team to create engaging content that’s driven by faith, family, redemption, and the inspiration that compels us to live out our dreams.”

Carter is repped by CAA’s Bobby Kenner and Darrell Miller of Fox Rothschild.

Unscripted Series in Development



Love & Faith (working title) follows a diverse group of women whose husbands are some of the faith community’s best known and most successful pastors. They are wives, mothers and professionals who, despite their husbands’ larger than life personalities, are determined to live life on their own terms and are stepping into the limelight to pursue their dreams. The faith community is a tight-knit group, and these women are never short on opinions. Whether gathering for a First Ladies tea in Beverly Hills, working together on a ministry conference or embarking on a shopping excursion, these ladies keep it very real with each other, and there is always plenty of advice – and drama – to go around.

Back to the Altar (working title), which is being produced in partnership with Kevin Bartel and Best Production Company, an All3Media America company, centers on divorced couples working to repair their broken relationships in order to determine if their love for one another is worth a second chance. It’s a voyage to self for couples to rediscover the love and passion that brought them together in the first place. Each episode will focus on the journey of one divorced couple and concludes with a dramatic decision at the altar – to remarry right now or walk away and call it quits forever.

Here’s the Our OWN Christmas promo: