Hillary Clinton To Produce Voting Rights Drama ‘The Woman’s Hour’ In Works At the CW From Amblin TV

The CW has put in development The Woman’s Hour, a seasonal anthology drama series based on Elaine Weiss’ critically praised book The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote, from former Secretary of State, first lady and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Rodham Clinton, Amblin Television and Warner Bros. TV. Angelina Burnett (Halt and Catch Fire) is attached as writer, executive producer and showrunner.

The prospective first season will shed light on the ferocious battle to ratify the 19th Amendment, the 100th anniversary of which was commemorated in August 2020. Each season of the series will celebrate those who changed history and have strong contemporary reverberations, appealing to today’s rising tide of young, politically active audiences.

Clinton, Weiss, and Burnett executive produce with Amblin TV co-presidents Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey. Warner Bros. TV is the studio.

Rights for the book were optioned by Amblin Television in 2018, after Clinton brought the project to longtime supporter and Amblin Chairman Steven Spielberg. Clinton first discovered the book after Weiss made it her mission to get the novel to the former Secretary of State, after realizing the striking parallels between the women’s suffrage movement and the 2016 presidential election between Clinton and Donald Trump.

The project marks Clinton’s first role as executive producer.

TV writer/producer and community organizer Burnett most recently served as co-executive producer on AMC’s Halt and Catch Fire. She previously worked on Amblin TV’s The Americans and has also held producing and writing roles for Genius, Hannibal and Boss. After volunteering as an organizer during the 2008 primary election, Burnett was hired to run the Nevada Border State program for the 2008 general election. She has been organizing ever since.

Clinton is repped by Robert Barnett and Michael O’Connor at Williams & Connolly LLP and Steven Burkow at Ziffren Brittenham. Weiss is repped by WME. Burnett is repped by Manage-Ment.