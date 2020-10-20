Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘Genius: Aretha’ Suspends Production After Positive COVID-19 Test

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Hilary Swank Reacts To ‘Away’ Cancellation By Netflix: “Wish We Were Showing You Mars!”

Netflix

Following Netflix’s decision not to order a second season of space drama Away, series’ star and executive producer Hilary Swank took to Instagram to reflect on the cancellation.

“Love and hope will always remain my ‘North Star’,” she wrote. “It was an incredible journey my compadres.”

Created by Andrew Hinderaker, Away starred Swank as American astronaut Emma Green, a commander of the first crewed mission to Mars. The first season followed their journey, with Green and her crew safely landing on Mars in the finale.

Swank referenced the setup for Season 2 in her note to fans.
.
“And thank YOU to all my extraordinary followers who watched and supported our beautiful show. Wish we were showing you Mars! Until the next one,” she wrote.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad