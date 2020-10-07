‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Getting A Holiday Special

Disney+ said Wednesday that its original series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is getting a holiday special. The cast is reuniting for High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special, a 45-minute show that will premiere December 11 on the streamer.

Series regulars Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr and Kate Reinders will sing holiday staples and share their own family memories of the season, as well as offer up New Year’s resolutions. There also will be a sneak peek performance from the upcoming Season 2.

The soundtrack from the special will roll out earlier, on November 20.

The original series based on the Disney Channel TV movie franchise was renewed for its second season ahead of its Season 1 launch n November. The first season’s 10 episodes counted down from auditions to opening night of East High’s first production of High School Musical: The Musical. Season 2, which doesn’t have a premiere date yet, will include reimagined musical numbers from the TV movies and the stage production of Beauty and the Beast.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special is executive produced by series creator/executive producer Tim Federle and Ashley Edens.