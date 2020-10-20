‘High School’ Coming-Of-Age Comedy From Tegan & Sara Quin, Clea DuVall & Plan B In The Works At IMDb TV

EXCLUSIVE: IMDb TV, Amazon’s free, ad-supported streaming service, has put in development High School, a coming-of-age comedy series based on the bestselling memoir by Grammy-nominated, Platinum recording artists Tegan and Sara Quin. It hails from Housebroken co-creator Clea DuVall, Plan B Entertainment and Amazon Studios, where Plan B is under a deal.

Written by DuVall, who also will direct the pilot, High School is a transcendent story of first loves and first songs. Through a backdrop of ’90s grunge and rave culture, the series tangles itself in the parallel and discordant memories of two sisters growing up down the hall from one another. This is a story about finding your own identity — a journey made even more complicated when you have a twin whose own struggle and self-discovery so closely mimics your own.

DuVall executive produces with Tegan & Sara Quin alongside Plan B Entertainment. Amazon Studios produces in association with Plan B.



High School was published by Farrar, Straus and Giroux in September 2019, and will be available in paperback November 17.

Tegan & Sara Quin have released nine studio albums, selling more than 2 million albums before streaming came along. After a decade-long run in the indie world, their seventh album, Heartthrob, thrust them into the mainstream, their single “Closer” going platinum. The duo performed the Oscar-nominated song “Everything Is Awesome” at the 2015 Academy Awards with the Lonely Island.

In 2017, the duo launched the Tegan and Sara Foundation which fights for health, economic justice and representation for LGBTQ girls and women. The following year they received the Governor General’s Performing Arts Award in Canada, the country’s highest honor for creatives. In conjunction with their memoir, they released Hey, I’m Just Like You, an alt-pop record reimagining their first songs written back in the ’90s in their bedrooms.

DuVall, known for her on-camera roles in The Handmaid’s Tale, Veep and Argo among others, co-created and executive produces the upcoming Fox animated comedy series Housebroken. She also directed and co-wrote Happiest Season starring Kristen Stewart, Mackenzie Davis and Mary Steenburgen, which opens November 25.

At Amazon, Plan B is producing the upcoming series The Underground Railroad, directed and executive produced by Oscar-winning director Barry Jenkins; Outer Range, created by Brian Watkins and starring Josh Brolin; and Paper Girls, based on Brian K. Vaughan’s bestselling graphic novel, with Legendary Television.

IMDb TV and Amazon Studios, which handles the streamer’s original content, also have coming-of-age spy-thriller series Alex Rider, based on the bestselling book franchise, which premieres November 13, and a reimagining of the crime thriller drama Leverage which will debut in 2021.

Tegan & Sara Quin are repped by APA, managers Amelia Artists, publishing agent Marc Gerald, and attorney David Ferreria. DuVall is repped by Gersh and attorney Lev Ginsburg.