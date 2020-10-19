HGTV Unveils 2021 Programming Slate With 13 New Series & 3 Pilots

HGTV has unveiled its 2021 programming slate, giving a production green light to 13 new series and three pilots. Details below.

New Series:

Home Against With the Fords will star sister-brother duo and home reno experts Leanne and Steve Ford, a series in which they will help clients transform their childhood homes.

Lara Spencer will host Everything but the House (wt). In the series, Lara and her team of expert appraisers will help families declutter their homes.

In Outgrown, business partners Luke Caldwell and Clint Robertson will renovate homes for growing families in Boise, Idaho.

Texas Two Step will feature Houston-based, husband-wife team Jon Pierre and Mary Tjon-Joe-Pin as they help clients sell their house for top dollar and use the profit to purchase and overhaul a new place.

Related Story 'Windy City Rehab' Ends Season, But Legal Troubles Linger For HGTV Series

House-hunting series Self-Made Mansions (wt) stars style entrepreneur Clinton Kelly, who will help self-made millionaires find the home of their dreams.

British interior designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen will helm My Lottery Dream Home International, where lottery winners find and buy their perfect home in the United Kingdom and Europe.

40-Year-Old Property Virgin (wt) will follow adult children who still live with mom and dad on their first house hunting expedition.

Life Under Renovation will follow five families from across the country as they take on the task of building their dream homes, focusing on the unique stories and challenges behind the personalized renovations.

In Unfinished Business (wt), builder Tom Reber will help a deserving family complete their abandoned projects.

Inside Out will follow renovation duo Carmine Sabatella, an interior designer, and Mike Pyle, a landscape designer, as they battle each other to balance client priorities and budgets to make houses beautiful from the inside out.

Save This House (wt) will follow history buff Mike Lemieux, carpenter Rich Soares and designer Jen Macdonald as they save centuries-old properties from demolition in one of America’s first hometowns of Plymouth, Massachusetts.

Docu-design series Breaking Bland and One Week to Sell (wt) highlight designers with gorgeous and unique aesthetics.

The Charleston, South Carolina-based series Breaking Bland features designer Mary Welch Stasik, who will break any design boundary and encourage clients to eschew traditional looks to create a truly personalized space.

One Week to Sell (wt) will follow Taylor Spellman as she transforms unsold homes into red hot properties.

New Pilots:

Divide and Design (wt) will star sisters Courtney Robinson and Leslie Antonoff as they help homeowners identify their “struggle spaces” and transform them on a budget.

Fresh Starter (wt) will spotlight design duo and real-life couple, Austin Coleman and Raisa Kuddus, as they help create custom renovations using only what their young clients have to offer—awkward spaces and tight budgets.

Cabin Crew (wt) features husband/wife team Ben and Loana Sargent as they transform Vermont’s tired cottages and cabins into stylish, cozy escapes.