‘He’s All That’ Remake: Madison Pettis, ‘American Housewife’ Actor Peyton Meyer & Others Join Miramax Pic

EXCLUSIVE: Madison Pettis (American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules), Peyton Meyer (American Housewife), Isabella Crovetti (Magic Camp), Annie Jacob (Motherland: Fort Salem) and Myra Molloy (The Bold Type) are the latest to be added to the cast of He’s All That, the Miramax modern remix to 90s teen classic She’s All That. The new additions are joining leads Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan who will be playing gender-swapped versions Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook’s characters, respectively.

(L-R) Isabella Crovetti, Annie Jacob and Myra Molloy Courtesy of Colleen Chrzanowski; Justin Patterson

The remake brings back original producers Jennifer Gibgot and Andrew Panay as well as screenwriter R. Lee Fleming, all of whom worked together on the film’s development over 20 years ago. Mark Waters is directing.

The film follows an influencer (Rae) who decides to avenge herself by accepting a challenge to turn the school’s biggest loser (Buchanan) into prom king after her boyfriend turns her into a laughing stock.

Sources tell Deadline that Pettis has been cast in the role equivalent to late Paul Walker’s character in the original, Molloy will play one of Rae’s character’s best friends, Meyer will play Rae’s jerky boyfriend (think Taylor Vaughan from the first installment), while Crovetti will play Buchanan’s character’s little sister, and Jacob is Buchanan’s best friend.

