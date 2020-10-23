HBO And New York Latino Film Festival Set Second Annual Latino Stand Up Comedy Competition

EXCLUSIVE: HBO Latino is teaming with the New York Latino Film Festival (NYLFF), once again for the second annual national Latino Stand-Up Comedy Competition. The search for the best Latino stand-up comedians around the country was announced today by 2019 winners Mark Viera and Alex Carabaño via the video above — with the help of Entre Nos’ best comedians Gina Brillón and Orlando Leyba. If you think you have the comedy chops, submissions for the competition open today and will be accepted through November 13.

The competition is designed to support emerging talent and increase awareness and representation of Latino voices in the comedy industry. The top five comedians will perform, and a winner will be chosen at a virtual event in early December which will be hosted by Viera.

“I’m excited to be the host of the 2020 Latino Stand-Up Comedy Competition,” said Viera. “After winning last year and taping my first Entre Nos Special, I am honored to be a part of this tournament of funny, knowing what’s at stake and how these performances will potentially change the career of an up-and-coming comedian. Let the jokes roll and the laughter flow, again.”

You can catch last year’s winners on the aforementioned Entre Nos: The Winners, which is available to stream on HBO Max.

For those who are interested in submitting to the Latino Stand Up Comedy Competition, see the details below