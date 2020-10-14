HBO Max Swoops For Channel 4 Pornstar Series ‘Adult Material’ — Mipcom

WarnerMedia streamer HBO Max has taken the rights to Channel 4’s sex worker series Adult Material in a deal with Banijay Rights.

Produced by Banijay production outfit Fifty Fathoms, the series stars Hayley Squires (Collateral) as British pornstar Jolene Dollar who is juggling her on-screen sex work with the reality of motherhood at home. Rupert Everet also features as Dollar’s producer Carroll.

Written by Lucy Kirkwood (The Smoke), Adult Material tells a funny and erotic story about sex in the age of the internet, the blurring of fantasy and reality, and economic choices for women.

HBO Max will stream the series in December after it launched on Channel 4 this month. The deal was brokered by Matt Creasey, Banijay Rights’ EVP of sales, co-productions and acquisitions, rest of world.

Adult Material is directed by Dawn Shadforth and written by Kirkwood, who is also an executive producer along with Patrick Spence. Producers are Patrick Spence and Sara Hamill.

HBO Max is becoming more active in the acquisition space. Last week, it took the rights to Sky’s I Hate Suzie, while it also today clinched psychological thriller Possessions from Studiocanal.