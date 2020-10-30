HBO Max To Stream ‘Chappelle’s Show’, ‘Key & Peele’, ‘Inside Amy Schumer’ & Others In Comedy Central Deal

A funny thing happened at HBO Max today. The WarnerMedia streamer has inked with Comedy Central to run all episodes of the cable net’s comedies Chappelle’s Show, Inside Amy Schumer, Key & Peele, Nathan for You and the original Reno 911!

The nonexclusive streaming deal adds to HBO Max’s trove of Comedy Central content that also includes the full South Park series and upcoming seasons of The Other Two and South Side produced by Comedy Central Productions as Max Originals.

HBO Max

As a refresher for the converted or a primer for the uninitiated, here are descriptions of the five series included in the new deal:

CHAPPELLE’S SHOW

Featuring stand-up, sketch comedy and musical performances, Dave Chappelle takes on culture with a no-holds-barred attitude. And with themes like race and fame at the forefront of the series, nothing is off limits. Creators Chappelle and Neal Brennan executive produced the Emmy-nominated series along with Michelle Armour.

INSIDE AMY SCHUMER

Straight from Amy Schumer’s provocative and hilariously wicked mind, the series explores sex, relationships and the general clusterf*ck that is life with sketches, stand-up comedy and woman-on-the-street interviews. Executive produced by Schumer, Dan Powell, Jessi Klein, Steven Ast and Tony Hernandez.

KEY & PEELE

The sketch series showcases the fearless wit of stars Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele as they take on everything from Gremlins 2 to systemic racism. With an array of sketches as wide-reaching as they are cringingly accurate, the pair has created a bevy of classic characters, including Wendell, the players of the East/West Bowl and President Obama’s Anger Translator. Created by Key and Peele, who executive produced alongside Jay Martel, Ian Roberts, Peter Principato, Paul Young and Joel Zadak.

NATHAN FOR YOU

Nathan Fielder is a business advisor who implements strategies that no traditional consultant would dare attempt. Whether it’s creating a coffee shop called Dumb Starbucks, inventing a poo-flavored yogurt or staging an elaborate video where a pig saves a goat, no idea is too daring. And while Nathan’s efforts may not always succeed, they always have big results. Created by Fielder and Michael Koman, and executive produced by Fielder, Leo Allen, Dave Kneebone, Time Heidecker, Eric Wareheim, Dan McManus and Christie Smith.

RENO 911!

Go behind the scenes of the Reno Sheriff’s Department as Lieutenant Jim Dangle and his khaki-clad officers attempt to keep their streets safe. Whether they’re engaging with the city’s everyday townspeople or colorful government officials, there’s a never a dull moment with the Reno police. Co-created by Thomas Lennon, Robert Ben Garant and Kerri Kenney, the series is executive produced by Lennon, Garant, Kenney, John Landgraf, Michael Shamberg, Stacey Sher and Danny DeVito.