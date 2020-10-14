Click to Skip Ad
HBO Max Renews ‘Craftopia’ For Season 2, Brings In Adult Contestants & Adds Holiday Specials

Craftopia
HBO Max

Craftopia, the non-scripted crafting competition series, has been renewed for a second season at HBO Max.

The streamer has ordered eight-part series Craftopia: Holiday Showdown, which will feature adult contestants for the first time. The first season featured children up to 15 competing to win craft challenges.

The first season launched in May. Hosted and exec produced by YouTuber Lauren Riihimaki, the new series will launch in 2021.

Additionally, the streamer will launch four festive holiday-themed specials featuring kids later this year. It will air two Halloween episodes later this month followed by two winter episodes in November.

Craftopia: Holiday Showdown is produced by B17 Entertainment and executive produced by Rhett Bachner and Brien Meagher with Claire Kosloff as showrunner.

“We’re looking forward to keeping our audience’s creative juices flowing with the return of this imaginative, family-friendly show,” said Jennifer O’Connell, executive vice president original non-fiction and kids programming, HBO Max. “We are thrilled to work with Lauren and the B17 team on sparking craft ideas in homes everywhere with our upcoming specials and season two.”

“The upcoming holiday episodes are cute beyond words with talented kids that will melt your hearts,” added Riihimaki. “For season two, not only are the contestants literally bigger, so are the challenges and we’re taking everything to the next level. It’s going to be an epic ride and I’m so grateful to be part of a show that embodies everything I love about being creative.”

