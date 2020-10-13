HBO Max Swoops On Global Rights To Israel’s Most Expensive TV Series ‘Valley Of Tears’ In Deal With WestEnd

EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max has struck a deal for world rights to Valley Of Tears, Israel’s biggest-budget TV series ever made, in a major deal for London-based sales and production org WestEnd Films.

The show marks WestEnd’s first foray into TV, through its banner WeSeries. It is producing and co-financing the project, which debuted in official competition at Series Mania earlier this year.

Valley Of Tears was created and co-written by Israeli-American TV and film writer Ron Leshem (HBO’s Euphoria), Amit Cohen (False Flag), Daniel Amsel and Yaron Zilberman (A Late Quartet); the latter also directed the entire series.

The series will be branded a HBO Max original when it launches on an as-yet unspecified date. Inspired by true events, the ten-part show depicts the 1973 Yom Kippur War through the eyes of young combatants. It tells four emotional and highly personal stories of individuals swept away from their loved ones by the ravages of war, four parallel plotlines, intertwined together into one climactic battle.

Related Story Netflix Chief Ted Sarandos Fires Back At 'Cuties' Controversy: "It's Surprising In 2020 America That We're Having A Discussion About Censoring Storytelling"

Cast features Israeli star Lior Ashkenazi (Foxtrot) alongside Aviv Alush (The Shack), Lee Biran, Shahar Taboch, Joy Rieger and Ofer Hayoun (Euphoria), Maor Schwitzer (Shtisel) and Imri Biton.

Valley Of Tears is a co-production between WestEnd Films, United King, Israeli Broadcaster KAN 11, Endemol Shine Israel and HBO Max. Exec producers on the series are Sharon Harel-Cohen, Maya Amsellem, Moshe Edery, Amir Ganor, Eldad Koblenz, Leshem and Cohen.

WestEnd previously worked with director Zilberman, following A Late Quartet and Israeli Oscar entry Incitement. Leshem, who co-wrote all eight episodes of HBO’s hit show Euphoria, also penned the 2007 Oscar-nominated pic Beaufort.

WestEnd is also producing a second Israeli series, the thriller-drama Traitor, with Ron Leshem and Amit Cohen; the show is in post-production.

“Valley Of Tears is a smart and thrilling series that goes way beyond the war drama genre. It will keep viewers on the edge of their seats while they become emotionally invested in the lead characters’ stories. HBO Max is truly the perfect home for the series and we can’t wait to share it with audiences worldwide,” said Maya Amsellem, managing director of WestEnd Films.