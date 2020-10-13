HBO Developing Adaptation Of Ibi Zoboi’s ‘Pride’ From Aziza Barnes, Natasha Rothwell, Alloy Entertainment & Warner Bros

Snowfall writer Aziza Barnes and Insecure’s Natasha Rothwell are developing an adaptation of Ibi Zoboi’s novel Pride for HBO.

Pride is an update to Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, a Haitian-Dominican coming of age story that explores young love, teenage angst, and gentrification through magical realism.

Barnes, who also wrote on Netflix’s Teenage Bounty Hunters, is writing the adaptation, and will exec produce with Rothwell. Gossip Girl and Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin producer Alloy Entertainment is producing in association with Warner Bros. Television with Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo exec producing through Alloy Entertainment.

The book follows Zuri Benitez, who has pride, Brooklyn pride, family pride, and pride in her Afro-Latino roots. But pride might not be enough to save her rapidly gentrifying neighborhood from becoming unrecognizable. When the wealthy Darcy family moves in across the street, Zuri wants nothing to do with their two teenage sons, even as her older sister, Janae, starts to fall for the charming Ainsley. She especially can’t stand the judgmental and arrogant Darius. Yet as Zuri and Darius are forced to find common ground, their initial dislike shifts into an unexpected understanding. But with four wild sisters pulling her in different directions, cute boy Warren vying for her attention, and college applications hovering on the horizon, Zuri fights to find her place in Bushwick’s changing landscape, or lose it all.

The book was published by Balzer + Bray in December 2019.

Barnes started out as a playwright with her play BLKS produced at Steppenwolf Theater, Woolly Mammoth Theater and MCC Theater. She was most recently in the mini-room for BET’s Lena Waithe series Birth of Cool and in the God’s Soldiers mini-room for Ben Watkins and HBO.

Meanwhile, Rothwell is working on animated comedy pilot Malltown, which she will star in and exec produce for Comedy Central from Broad City’s Abbi Jacobson & Ilana Glazer. It is the latest high-profile role for former Saturday Night Live writer Rothwell, who starred in Sonic The Hedgehog and stars in Wonder Woman 1984. Last year, she also scored a feature with Netflix, Hometown, that she will star in and is writing alongside Paula Pell and Michelle Lawler with Tina Fey producing.

Natasha Rothwell is represented by CAA, Edna Cowan Management; Jackoway Austen Tyerman, and Sechel PR, Aziza Barnes is represented by Grandview and Myman Greenspan and Alloy Entertainment is represented by WME.