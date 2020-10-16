Hayes MacArthur Joins Lucy Liu In ABC Workplace Comedy Pilot From Shana Goldberg-Meehan

EXCLUSIVE: Former Angie Tribeca star Hayes MacArthur is set as a lead opposite Lucy Liu in ABC’s Untitled Workplace Comedy (fka Kids Matter Now) pilot from Better with You creator Shana Goldberg-Meehan, CBS Studios and 20th TV.

Written and executive produced by Goldberg-Meehan and to be directed by Christine Gernon (Speechless) the Untitled Workplace Comedy (fka Kids Matter Now) centers on a diva boss (Liu) with no patience for working parents who adopts a baby and has a change of heart, casting her mother-of-three assistant as an unlikely mentor and upending the office dynamics.

MacArthur will play Dean. Handsome and self-assured but not as charming as he thinks, Dean runs the manufacturing division at Devin’s (Liu) multi-million dollar furniture company. Though he comes across as confident and cocky, he’s actually quite insecure because he has made work his whole focus. He is clearly threatened when Annie becomes Devin’s protege.

MacArthur starred as Jay Geils on all three seasons of TBS’ hit comedy Angie Tribeca. He recently appeared in the Netflix comedy series Merry Happy Whatever alongside Dennis Quaid, and in the first season of Apple’s The Morning Show opposite Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston. MacArthur can be seen in the Hulu film, The Binge. He is repped by ICM Partners, Management 360 and Morris Yorn.