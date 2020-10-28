‘Havenfall’ Drama Based On Novel In Works At Amazon From Evan Daugherty, Glasstown Entertainment & Weed Road Pictures

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon has put in development the fantasy drama Havenfall, based on the novel by Sara Holland, from feature writer Evan Daugherty (Divergent), Lauren Oliver’s Glasstown Entertainment, Akiva Goldsman’s Weed Road Pictures and Amazon Studios, where Oliver and Glasstown are under a deal.

Written by Daugherty, Havenfall chronicles the story of Maddie, who returns to a place from her youth for the summer: a mysterious hotel called Havenfall Inn, nestled in the Rockies overlooking a sleepy Colorado town. A place which, unbeknownst to the world, contains portals leading to different fantastical realms. Havenfall has also long-served as a neutral territory that links these realms, but that peaceful status is disrupted by a shocking murder that will force Maddie to confront dark truths about her family.

Daugherty executive produces with Oliver via her Glasstown Entertainment and Goldsman and Greg Lessans for Weed Road. Amazon Studios produces in association with Glasstown and Weed Road. Lynley Bird will oversee the project for Glasstown. Alexandra Neal brought the project to Weed Road and will oversee it for them.



Havenfall was sold as a major two-book deal to Bloomsbury Publishing by Inkwell on behalf of Glasstown.

Holland is also the author of the New York Times bestselling YA duology Everless and Evermore also developed by Glasstown.

The deal marks Glasstown’s third sale to Amazon under its first-look deal. It also is behind Oliver’s YA drama Panic, which received a series order, and a television adaptation of I Hope You Get This Message, the debut novel from Farah Naz Rishi, which is in development.

Daugherty’s screenwriting credits include Tomb Raider, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Divergent, Snow White and the Huntsman and G.I. Joe 3, among others.

The TV deal was handled by UTA on behalf of Glasstown with lawyer Jamie Feldman. Daugherty is repped by Verve, Jake Wagner at Alibi and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.