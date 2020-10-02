Harvey Weinstein Hit With New Sexual Assault Charges By L.A. County D.A; Already Incarcerated Producer Faces 140 Years Behind Bars If Found Guilty

As the deep-pocketed runoff campaign between incumbent Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey and challenger George Gascón heads into its final month, the L.A. DA’s office Friday filed even more new sexual assault charges against Harvey Weinstein.

“Case BA483663 was amended today to add three felony counts each of forcible rape and forcible oral copulation,” the DA announced with an amended complaint against the currently incarcerated producer. “Weinstein (dob 3/19/52) now faces a total of four counts each of forcible rape and forcible oral copulation, two counts of sexual battery by restraint and one count of sexual penetration by use of force, involving five victims for crimes that span from 2004 to 2013.” (Read the amended complaint here.)

This is the second set of new charges from Lacey’s office against Weinstein since the long-serving D.A. first and finally announced a case against the producer on the opening day of his New York trial on January 6.

Reps for Weinstein did not respond for request for comment on the new amended complaint.

Today’s new charges stem from Weinstein allegedly raping a woman at a Beverly Hills hotel “between September 2004 and September 2005.” The much-accused producer is now also accused of have raped another woman “on two separate occasions in November 2009 and November 2010” in Beverly Hills.

Stewing in the maximum security Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo, NY, Weinstein is already serving a sentence of 23 years for his conviction this year on various sex crimes. If found guilty in a West Coast court of all the charges he faces on this side of the country, the Pulp Fiction producer could be hit with a 140-year prison sentence. It means the 68-year-old Weinstein would likely die in prison.

Local political concerns aside in the hotly contested D.A. race and Lacey’s attempt to win a third term, it may be awhile before Weinstein even shows up in L.A. An extradition hearing in August was over almost as it began; a new hearing is scheduled for December 11.

Sure to be contested by Weinstein’s criminal lawyers, the hearing will be the first of many stages in moving the defendant from the Empire State to the Golden State.

Already having seen the COVID-19 pandemic delay h

His planned extradition to L.A. on multiple rape and sex-crime charges, including an April 10-added sexual battery by restraint charge, has already faced delays because of the pandemic; the one-time coronavirus-infected Weinstein is presently in reasonable health, sources tell Deadline.

In a case unrelated to the L.A. DA matter, Weinstein has also been accused of raping a 17-year-old in 1994 in a lawsuit filed May 29.

A proposed and heavily criticized $19 million global settlement with other victims of Weinstein’s alleged abuse was rejected by a federal judge in July and is pretty much on ice right now. Weinstein also failed to get a sex-trafficking class action tossed out in April and is the subject of a more recent lawsuit from a woman who says he abused her when she was 16 in 2002. As well as a sexual harassment case from Ashley Judd that was renewed in July, Weinstein is additionally facing allegations from close to 100 other women who say he sexually assaulted or sexually harassed them.

If extradition to L.A. is approved, Weinstein would be moved to a jail cell in the City of Angels to await trial. Afterward, he would probably be transported back to New York State to serve out his sentence, with the possibility that any L.A. sentence could be served consecutively.