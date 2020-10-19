Harrison Ford & Ed Helms To Star In STX Seafaring Comedy ‘Adventures Of Burt Squire’

STX has acquired comedy script The Miserable Adventures Of Burt Squire Aboard The Horn High Yo with Harrison Ford and Ed Helms attached to star.

Inspired by a true story, Burt Squire revolves around a family man in the midst of a midlife crisis who embarks on what he hopes would be a dream sailing vacation, but ends up shipwrecked in the Atlantic Ocean with a charming but unhinged sea captain.

Screenplay is by Ben Bolea. LD Entertainment’s Mickey Liddell, and Pete Shilaimon are producing the film alongside Kim Zubick. LD’s Michael Glassman will executive produce. The film will be overseen by STXfilms’ Drew Simon and Spencer Ela. After the project landed on the 2017 Black List writer Bolea was hired to write Mulkey and Oxy Rush for New Line Cinema.

Commenting on the announcement, Adam Fogelson, Chairman, STXfilms Motion Picture Group, said: “We love this story and and are looking forward to working with Mickey and the team at LD and this incredible cast. There’s no one better than Ed Helms to play an everyday guy who gets saddled with every comedic misfortune life could throw his way, and Harrison is going to create yet another memorable and iconic character as an unhinged sea captain. Instead of a road-trip comedy, we can’t wait to see these unlikely buddies in this seafaring comedy.”

Ford recently followed his return to the role of Han Solo in the Star Wars franchise by starring in The Call Of The Wild for Amazon. He’s next set to star in Annapurna Television’s The Staircase and to reprise his role as Indiana Jones.

The Hangover and The Office actor Helms most recently starred in Netflix’s Coffee And Kareem and in comedy Tag. He and Mike Falbo founded Pacific Electric Picture Co with a first look deal at Universal Television. The company is currently producing scripted comedy series Rutherford Falls for Peacock and is in prep on NBC show True Story. They are also in post on a sketch series for Netflix and have a mini series in development at AMC with Jim Gaffigan attached to star as former mayor of Toronto Rob Ford.

