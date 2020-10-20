‘Happy Days’ Stars Henry Winkler, Ron Howard & More To Reunite For Wisconsin Democratic Party Fundraiser

Henry Winkler, Ron Howard, Don Most and more Happy Days stars will come together for a cast reunion hosted by the Democratic Party of Wisconsin on Sunday Oct. 26.

Also set to join the Sunday event are Anson Williams, Marion Ross and writer Lowell Ganz. Happy Days fans and interested viewers must donate at least $1 to the Wisconsin Democratic Party to access the virtual fundraiser.

“We’re thrilled a show made famous in Milwaukee is coming back home to help make Donald Trump a one-term President,” said Ben Wikler, Chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. “We know all roads to the White House go through the Badger State, and with the cast of Happy Days helping us raise money to take back the White House, we believe even more we can deliver a victory on November 3rd.”

The Happy Days cast joins a number of other television series stars that have come together for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. In September, Amy Poehler, Adam Scott, Aubrey Plaza and more Parks and Recreation cast members came together for the Wisconsin political party.

The virtual event, will see the cast members answer fan questions, share behind-the-scenes stories and more. More information about the fundraiser and tickets can be found here.