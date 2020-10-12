‘Hamster & Gretel’: Disney Channel Greenlights Dan Povenmire’s Animated Sibling Superhero Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: Disney Channel is welcoming the newest superhero duo to the fold thanks to Emmy-winning Dan Povenmire. The co-creator and executive producer of Phineas and Ferb is has set his newest animated series Hamster & Gretel, which is inspired by his relationship with his younger sister.

The Disney Channel has greenlit the music-filled Hamster & Gretel which introduces Kevin and his younger sister Gretel. The two are about to be bestowed super powers by space aliens — but something goes awry. Gretel and her pet hamster (named Hamster) receive new abilities. Now, protective older brother Kevin must figure out how to work with both Gretel and her pet Hamster to protect their city from mysterious dangers. All is explained in Povenmire’s elevator pitch above.

“My sister is 10 years younger than me, and I had never seen our kind of sibling age gap portrayed in a cartoon so I thought it would be an interesting dynamic to explore,” said Povenmire. “The show focuses on how their relationship shifts due to her new super powers and how they both navigate through it. Of course, it is also about cartoon villains, aliens, a talking Hamster with super powers, and a lot of comedy.”

“An incredibly gifted storyteller, Dan has been an esteemed member of the Disney family for many years, consistently showcasing his knack for creating universally appealing shows that resonate with both kids and families,” said Meredith Roberts, senior vice president/general manager, Television Animation, Disney Channels. “His signature blend of heart, humor and music are a perfect fit for Disney, and we’re delighted that he will continue our winning partnership with us once again on Hamster & Gretel.”

The news comes after Povenmire’s success with Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe which premiered August 2020 on Disney+. Both it and his new series continue his 15-year affiliation with Disney Television Animation. Povenmire also co-created and executive-produced Disney’s Milo Murphy’s Law. An animation veteran with over 25 years of experience in directing, storyboarding and writing, he has worked on multiple critically acclaimed animated series including Family Guy, SpongeBob SquarePants, The Simpsons, Rocko’s Modern Life and Hey Arnold!.