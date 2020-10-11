Hamptons Int’l Film Festival Honors ‘This Is Not A Burial, It’s A Resurrection’ At 28th Event

The 28th Hamptons International Film Festival has honored director Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese’s This Is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection as its Best Narrative Feature.

The event, running Oct. 8-14, announced its award winners at a virtual ceremony, handing out more than $29,500 in cash awards and $130,000 in goods and services. This year’s festival is running October 8 – 14 with virtual screenings and drive-ins.

Other winners announced today include Collective (Colectiv), directed by Alexander Nanau, as the Best Documentary Feature. The film will be released by Magnolia Pictures and Participant on November 20th.

Entre Tu Y Milagros, directed by Mariana Saffon, received Best Narrative Short Film award, and The Game (Das Spiel), directed by Roman Hodel, won for Best Documentary Short Film. Both Short Films will qualify for Academy Awards consideration.

This year’s narrative and documentary jury was comprised of Todd Lieberman, coowner of Mandeville Films and Television and producer on The Aeronauts, Wonder and other films; Carlos Sandoval, Emmy-nominated filmmaker whose work includes the award winning documentaries The State of Arizona, A Class Apart and Farmingville; and Stephanie Zacharek, film critic for Time and chair of the New York Film Critics Circle.

The festival’s opening night film, the world premiere of With Drawn Arms by Glenn Kaino and Afshin Shahidi, was awarded the 2020 Brizzolara Family Foundation Award to Films of Conflict and Resolution.

Closing night film One Night in Miami…, directed by Regina King, was presented with the Victor Rabinowitz & Joanne Grant Award for Social Justice. The annual award is handed to a film that exemplifies the values of peace, equality, global justice and civil liberties, and is named after iconic civil rights lawyer Victor Rabinowitz and his wife Joanne Grant, an author, filmmaker and journalist. The award is named in honor of two people who spent their entire lives fighting for those values.

Entre Tu Y Milagros, directed by Mariana Saffon, was awarded the inaugural Peter Macgregor Scott Memorial Award. This award recognizes narrative short filmmakers and rewards creative approaches to solving practical production challenges in the service of storytelling and comes with a $10,000 cash prize.

Two new awards from New York Women in Film & Television honor an outstanding female filmmaker who has demonstrated exceptional artistic vision and dedication to their craft.

Farewell Amor, directed by Ekwa Msangi, was awarded the New York Women in Film & Television Award for Directing which comes with a $2,000 prize. Coded Bias, directed by Shalini Kantayya, was awarded the New York Women in Film & Television Award for Excellence in Documentary Filmmaking, and a $1,000 cash prize.

The festival also announced the recipients of the University Short Film Awards, short films highlighting the extraordinary talent and achievements of five exceptional students. Each will receive a $500 cash prize. Awardees include Heading South, directed by Yuan Yuan (NYU Tisch School For The Arts); Parachute, directed by Katherine Tolentino (Brooklyn College); Round 0, directed by Sonia Ladidà Schiavone (Icelandic Film School); Tape, directed by Jojo Erholtz (American Film Institute); and To The Dusty Sea, directed by Héloïse Ferlay (Ensad – École Nationale Supérieure Des Arts Décoratifs).

“In this year that has been unlike any other, we are so thankful for the filmmakers who shared their views of the world with us,” said David Nugent, HamptonsFilm Artistic Director. “More than ever we will draw inspiration from their creativity and passion to bring us together through the craft of film.”

“As always, we could not be more thrilled for the opportunity to host the Hamptons International Film Festival and showcase such dynamic talent to our audience,” said Anne Chaisson, HamptonsFilm Executive Director. “We thank all of the filmmakers and distributors who shared their films with us, and congratulate all of the winners.”