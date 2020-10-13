Cast Of ‘Hamilton’ To Reunite For Joe Biden Campaign Fundraiser

The original cast of Hamilton is reuniting this week for a fundraiser for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, the latest pop culture themed virtual event.

The campaign announced that among those participating will be Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Christopher Jackson, Javier Muñoz, Leslie Odom, Jr., Okieriete Onaodowa and Phillipa Soo. Director Thomas Kail will moderate a Q&A, and it will be followed by a special performance.

The event will take place at 9 PM ET on Friday, with no ticket amount. Proceeds will go to the Biden Victory Fund.

Biden’s campaign also has tapped Julia Louis-Dreyfus from Veep and Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph for events. On Tuesday, the campaign has a Star Trek themed fundraiser with members of the casts of past series, including George Takei, Patrick Stewart and Kate Mulgrew. Pete Buttigieg. Andrew Yang, Cory Booker and Stacey Abrams will participate.

The cast of Hamilton also did a performance in 2016 for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

Democrats have been drawing on cast reunions as a way to raise small-dollar contributions. The Wisconsin Democratic Party has hosted recent virtual reunions of the cast of The Princess Bride and Veep.

HBO Max is debuting a West Wing reunion on Oct. 15 to benefit When We All Vote, the get-out-the-vote effort led by Michelle Obama.