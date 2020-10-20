‘Hamilton’ Cast Members Join Annual Arthur Miller Foundation Honors Lineup

Original cast members of Broadway’s Hamilton have joined the line-up of performers for the annual Arthur Miller Foundation Honors celebrating public school arts education.

The third annual gala celebration is set to stream virtually on November 16, and will include performances by husband-and-wife duos such as Hamilton‘s Leslie Odom, Jr. and Waitress‘ Nicolette Robinson; and Hamilton‘s Phillipa Soo and Bridges of Madison County‘s Steven Pasquale. Hamilton‘s Javier Muñoz will be featured alongside friend and castmate Mandy Gonzalez.

The evening will include a special appearance by Chiké Okonkwo (Being Mary Jane, NBC’s upcoming La Brea) and performances by New York City public school students impacted by the Miller program. Additional performers and appearances to be announced at a later date. Sasha Hutchings, Hamilton original cast member and Foundation Master Artist Council member, will host. She also co-produces along with Arthur Miller Foundation Executive Director Jaime Hastings. Kate Capshaw and Steven Spielberg are event Co-Chairs alongside Rebecca Miller, Sandi Farkas, Janine & Michael Smith.

The event is presented by Broadway.com and directed by Paul Wontorek. The Foundation will honor Tony Award nominee Dominique Morisseau (Ain’t Too Proud) with the Arthur Miller Foundation Legacy Award, and will recognize exceptional NYC public school theater teacher Lisanne Shaffer with the Arthur Miller Foundation Excellence in Arts Education Award. The celebration will raise funds for the Foundation’s theater education programs.