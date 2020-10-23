Click to Skip Ad
‘Halt And Catch Fire’ & ‘Dickinson’ Star Toby Huss Joins Joe Carnahan Action-Thriller ‘CopShop’

Toby Huss
Toby Huss AP

EXCLUSIVE: Halt And Catch Fire and Dickinson star Toby Huss has joined Joe Carnahan-directed action-thriller CopShop in a supporting role.

Gerard Butler, Frank Grillo and Alexis Louder lead cast in the pic, which resumed production in Georgia this month after being temporarily halted because three crew members tested positive for COVID-19.

Carnahan penned the most recent draft of the movie based on the original screenplay by Kurt McLeod. The plot centers on a small-town police station that becomes the unlikely battleground between a professional hitman (Butler), a smart rookie female cop (Louder) and a double-crossing con man (Grillo) who seeks refuge behind bars with no place left to run.

Also among supporting cast are Ryan O’Nan (Queen Of The South) and Kaiwi Lyman (Den Of Thieves).

Mark Williams and Tai Duncan of Zero Gravity Management are producing alongside Warren Goz and Eric Gold of Sculptor Media, Butler and Alan Siegel’s G-Base Productions, and Carnahan and Grillo through their WarParty Films production banner.

Raven Capital Management developed the pic in partnership with Sculptor and Zero Gravity and is fully financing the film. Executive producers are James Masciello, Matthew Sidari and Tom Ortenberg for Open Road Films. Open Road is releasing the movie theatrically in the U.S. with STXinternational handling foreign distribution and releasing directly in the UK and Ireland.

Huss’s recent movies include The Rental and Horse Girl. He will be seen next in Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde.

