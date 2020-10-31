Halloween Parades Canceled, But Celebrities Still Celebrate With Online Selfies

It’s a Halloween unlike any other in many parts of the country, as trick or treating and holiday parties are banned by the pandemic.

But there’s still Zoom activities and a few close friends and family celebrations going on, so that means there’s a need to dress up. Which has led to some strange choices, including a “sexy Ruth Bader Ginsburg” outfit that wins this year’s honors for bad taste.

West Hollywood’s traditional Halloween activities are not taking place this year, and the city has threatened fines and a potential curfew to those who defy orders and show up. Another traditional huge gathering in Greenwich Village in New York City is also canceled this year.

A few of the online celebrity celebrations: