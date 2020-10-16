‘Grey’s Anatomy’s Kelly McCreary To Lead Scripted Comedy Election Podcast Special

EXCLUSIVE: Kelly McCreary, who plays Dr. Maggie Pierce in ABC drama Grey’s Anatomy, is starring in a scripted comedy podcast special about the day after the election.

McCreary will lead Wednesday Morning, a one-off audio drama from her husband, Insecure and It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia director Pete Chatmon and Candice Sanchez McFarlane.

It also stars Colman Domingo (Fear The Walking Dead), Spencer Garrett (The Frontrunner), Blake DeLong (When They See Us), Joy Nash (Twin Peaks), Louis Ozawa (Hunters), Elena Campbell-Martinez (Vida), Remy Ortiz (Instant Family) and Monnie Aleahmad (Bosch).

McCreary plays Jeannine Hamilton on the morning after Election Day where she discovers that if you’re not at the table, you’re on the menu. After losing a local upstate election, Jeannine pays a surprise visit to her father, Wesley’s, palatial estate. She unexpectedly finds herself at a celebratory brunch surrounded by his duplicitous comrades as they engage in a dangerous game of political horsetrading, leaving Jeannine to make a life or death decision before dessert can be served.

The show, which airs on October 21, is unusual in that it is a one-off podcast event, rather than a multi-part series, a sign of the growing podcast business.

It is produced by McCreary’s Lighten Up Productions and Chatmon’s TheDirector with Chatmon, Sanchez McFarlane, Tristan Nash and Christina Dehaven-Call producing. It features music from ELEW and sound design by Matt Polis.

McCreary said, “This podcast event is for anyone passionate about getting folks to the polls to cast votes that will bring us closer to realizing the promise of this country for all of its citizens. Wednesday Morning deploys the power of storytelling to transform cynicism and apathy toward civic engagement into a true sense of personal and community empowerment. We hope that Wednesday Morning will bring its audience catharsis and enjoyment and be a unique tool in your get out the vote kit as we enter this final stretch of election season.”

Chatmon said, “I was prepping a season finale back in March when production was halted on my wife’s show. By the end of the evening, we were shut down, and by the next day, the entire industry had followed suit. The events surrounding our nation’s response and the heightened politics around how we got here prompted Candice and I to create a project that spoke truth to power and provided some positivity in trying times. We also hoped to inspire engagement with all voters for the upcoming Presidential election.”

Sanchez McFarlane added, “Creating Wednesday Morning in podcast format allowed us to make bold creative choices in a challenging production climate. We were incredibly fortunate to have a cast whose talents elevated this audio experience in ways that amplify the heart of this project.”