Great Performances ‘Broadway’s Best’ PBS Lineup To Include Lea Salonga Concert Film World Premiere

EXCLUSIVE: Great Performances has set its fourth annual “Broadway’s Best” November line-up on PBS, including the world premiere of Lea Salonga in Concert featuring the Tony Award-winner singing her signature songs from Miss Saigon, Les Misérables, Aladdin and Mulan.

The Broadway’s Best programming, running on Fridays from November 6 to Nov. 27, kicks off with the 2011 taping of One Man, Two Guvnors, featuring a Tony Award-winning performance by The Late Late Show‘s James Corden. The play, adapted by playwright Richard Bean from a 1743 Commedia dell’arte farce and set in the British resort town of Brighton during the Swinging ’60s, follows out-of-work musician named Francis Henshall (Corden) who becomes a bodyguard-minder to Roscoe Crabbe, a petty East End crook, who turns out to be closer to Henshall than expected.

‘Fiddler: Miracle of Miracles’ Samuel Goldwyn Films

Next up will be Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles on Friday, Nov. 13, the 2019 documentary chronicling the history of the classic Broadway musical Fiddler on the Roof and featuring rare archival footage and the personal experiences and insights from composer and lyricist Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick, former cast members and famous fans, including Joel Grey, Topol, Harvey Fierstein and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

On Friday, Nov. 20, the series continues with Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn, Roundabout Theatre Company’s 2016 Tony-nominated Broadway musical starring Bryce Pinkham, Lora Lee Gayer, Megan Lawrence, Danny Rutigliano, Megan Sikora and Corbin Bleu. Directed by Gordon Greenberg, choreographed by Denis Jones, the film, captured live at Roundabout’s Studio 43 venue, features classic songs including “Shaking the Blues Away,” “Heat Wave” and “White Christmas.”

The world premiere of Great Performances: Lea Salonga in Concert closes out the series on Friday, Nov. In concert with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra at the Sydney Opera House, Salonga performs songs she made famous throughout her Broadway career, as well as her signature songs from the animated movies Aladdin and Mulan. Salonga won a 1991 Tony Award for her breakthrough performance as Kim in Miss Saigon. She was the first Asian cast member to play Eponine in the musical Les Misérables on Broadway and then returned to the show as Fantine in the 2006 revival. Most recently, Salonga starred in the Tony-winning 2017 revival of Once on This Island.

Great Performances is produced by Thirteen Productions LLC for WNET. Bill O’Donnell is series producer and David Horn is executive producer.

The Broadway’s Best programming airs Fridays in November at 9 p.m. on PBS (check local listings), pbs.org/broadwayonpbs and the PBS Video app.