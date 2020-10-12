‘Great Escapes With Morgan Freeman’: New History Series To Look Back At Infamous Jailbreaks – Mipcom

History has greenlighted Great Escapes with Morgan Freeman (working title), a nonfiction series that looks back at the biggest jailbreaks from some of the most notorious prisons in the world.

The six-episode, one-hour series will be hosted and executive produced by the Oscar-winning Freeman, who will produce with Revelations Entertainment partner Lori McCreary.

Each episode will feature dramatic re-creations and cutting-edge visual effects, unearthing every step of an inmate’s meticulous plan, their escape route and the intense manhunt that followed.

The announcement was made as part of A+E Networks Mipcom upfront presentation today.

“I’ve been inside the minds of prisoners in my acting career, and I’m looking forward to stepping inside the most notorious prisons in the world, like Alcatraz, Sing Sing, Rikers Island and Leavenworth. Audiences will feel like they’re making the escapes themselves as I walk them into a virtual world and through the greatest escapes in history,” said Freeman, who was nominated for a Best Actor Oscar for the prison drama The Shawshank Redemption, in which he played a wise, patient and optimistic inmate.

“The History channel is honored to partner with Morgan and his production team, Revelations Entertainment, to deliver context and backstory to some of history’s infamous prison escapes,” said Eli Lehrer, EVP and General Manager for History. “Morgan’s gravitas will help ground this series and drive the drama in a way no other face or voice can.”

McCreary, James Younger and Kelly Mendelsohn will executive produce for Revelations Entertainment. Mary E. Donahue and Max Micallef are EPs for History.

The A+E Networks Mipcom upfront presentation, which touts a catalog of 800-plus fresh hours, includes such new programs as History’s Greatest Mysteries, hosted by Laurence Fishburne, and Assembly Required, with Tim Allen. Talent from sister networks A&E and Lifetime including Robin Givens, director of Lifetime’s Ann Rule movie adaptation A Murder to Remember; Wendy Williams, EP of Lifetime’s biopic Wendy Williams: The Hot Topic and its accompanying feature-length documentary on Williams; and Sharon Osbourne, EP of The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne, part of A&E Network’s Emmy-winning Biography banner.