Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘Dexter’: Showtime Rebooting Serial Killer Drama For Limited Series, Michael C. Hall & Clyde Phillips Return

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Ridley Scott Eyes Another Epic: Joaquin Phoenix As Napoleon In 'Kitbag' As Director Wraps 'The Last Duel' Today

Read the full story

‘Grease’ Spinoff Series Leaves HBO Max, Headed To Paramount Plus

Paramount/Everett Collection

The Grease spinoff series is on the move. The musical series, inspired by the 1978 film, originally was sold to HBO Max where it received a straight-to-series order a year ago.

As part of a reevaluation of the streamer’s slate under its new leadership, I hear the project, produced by Paramount TV Studios, was released and put in turnaround. The series is now expected to land at ViacomCBS streaming platform, which is being rebranded as Paramount Plus. A rep for the streamer declined comment.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, (fka Grease: Rydell High) explores how Rizzo, Frenchy, Marty, and Jan came together before ruling Rydell High in their senior year.

The movie starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John was the highest-grossing live-action musical of all time before the Disney reboots of Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and The Lion King. Its soundtrack has sold more than 8 million copies in the U.S. alone.

Back in 2016, Fox aired a live version of Grease starring Julianne Hough and Vanessa Hudgens which won five Emmys.

Rise of the Pink Ladies, whose move was first reported by Variety, is executive produced by Picturestart and Temple Hill, both of which are attached to a Grease prequel movie titled Summer Lovin, which is in the works at Paramount Pictures.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad