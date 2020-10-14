‘Grease’ Spinoff Series Leaves HBO Max, Headed To Paramount Plus

The Grease spinoff series is on the move. The musical series, inspired by the 1978 film, originally was sold to HBO Max where it received a straight-to-series order a year ago.

As part of a reevaluation of the streamer’s slate under its new leadership, I hear the project, produced by Paramount TV Studios, was released and put in turnaround. The series is now expected to land at ViacomCBS streaming platform, which is being rebranded as Paramount Plus. A rep for the streamer declined comment.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, (fka Grease: Rydell High) explores how Rizzo, Frenchy, Marty, and Jan came together before ruling Rydell High in their senior year.

The movie starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John was the highest-grossing live-action musical of all time before the Disney reboots of Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and The Lion King. Its soundtrack has sold more than 8 million copies in the U.S. alone.

Back in 2016, Fox aired a live version of Grease starring Julianne Hough and Vanessa Hudgens which won five Emmys.



Rise of the Pink Ladies, whose move was first reported by Variety, is executive produced by Picturestart and Temple Hill, both of which are attached to a Grease prequel movie titled Summer Lovin, which is in the works at Paramount Pictures.