‘Gossip Girl’: Model & Skateboarder Evan Mock Joins HBO Max Series Reboot

EXCLUSIVE: We can tell you first that model and skateboarder Evan Mock has been cast as a series regular in HBO Max’s upcoming reimagination of Gossip Girl.

For multi-hyphenate Mock, it’s his first acting role, which is being kept under wraps.

Mock joins the Gossip Girl click which currently counts leads Emily Alyn Lind, Tavi Gevinson, Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Johnathan Fernandez, Jordan Alexander, Savannah Smith and Jason Gotay as well as Thomas Doherty, Adam Chanler-Berat, Savannah Smith and Zion Moreno.

Like the original series, the new iteration of Gossip Girl, written by Joshua Safran, is based on the book by Cecily von Ziegesar. Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens is introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The prestige series will address just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years.

The ten-episode series is from Safran, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage’s Fake Empire, Alloy Entertainment, Warner Bros TV and CBS Television Studios. Safran executive produces with Fake Empire’s Schwartz and Savage, and Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo of Alloy Entertainment. Fake Empire’s Lis Rowinski is co-executive producer.

Born and raised on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii, Mock began skateboarding at 12. He has made a name for himself in recent years as one of the most in-demand models working, having starred in campaigns for Calvin Klein, Lanvin, Saint Laurent, Paco Rabanne, Jimmy Choo x Timberland, Superdry, HP and Macy’s, to name a few. On the photography side, Mock recently premiered his solo art shows “Desole” and “Sorry in Advance” featuring his photography, has produced and shot a Saint Laurent sneaker campaign, photographed Travis Scott on tour, co-directed and starred in the newest Lanvin shoe campaign, and shot Justin Bieber’s newest Drew House campaign. As a fashion designer, his clothing brand Sorry in Advance reportedly sold out immediately upon release.

Mock is repped by the Jeffries Agency, Canopy Media Partners and attorney Jeff Hynick at Jackoway Austen Tyerman.