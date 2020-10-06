Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Joe Biden Scores 2020 Town Hall Win As 6.7M Watch Appearance On NBC, MSNBC & CNBC Last Night

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Scott Cooper To Write & Direct Black Bear Television’s Limited Series ‘Angels And Demons’ In His TV Debut

Read the full story

‘Godzilla Singular Point’: Netflix Announces New Original Godzilla Anime Series For 2021

Godzilla: Singular Point
Netflix

The King of the Monsters will carry its reign over at Netflix with a new original anime series set to premiere globally in 2021. The streaming giant announced Tuesday its new series Godzilla: Singular Point.

The new anime hails from My Hero Academia studio Bones and Black Bullet‘s Orange. Godzilla Singular Point, the latest addition to the Godzilla universe, will be a separate project unrelated to the series of prior animated films including Netflix’s other titles Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters and Godzilla: The Planet Eater.

Directed by Atsushi Takahashi, Godzilla Singular Point, boasts character designs by Exorcist’s Kazue Kato and a new Godzilla design from Ghibli animator Eiji Yamamori. Joining the Godzilla Singular Point team is also composer Kan Sawada, Toh Enjoe and writer Kazue Kato.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad