‘Godzilla Singular Point’: Netflix Announces New Original Godzilla Anime Series For 2021

The King of the Monsters will carry its reign over at Netflix with a new original anime series set to premiere globally in 2021. The streaming giant announced Tuesday its new series Godzilla: Singular Point.
The new anime hails from My Hero Academia studio Bones and Black Bullet‘s Orange. Godzilla Singular Point, the latest addition to the Godzilla universe, will be a separate project unrelated to the series of prior animated films including Netflix’s other titles Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters and Godzilla: The Planet Eater.
Directed by Atsushi Takahashi, Godzilla Singular Point, boasts character designs by Exorcist’s Kazue Kato and a new Godzilla design from Ghibli animator Eiji Yamamori. Joining the Godzilla Singular Point team is also composer Kan Sawada, Toh Enjoe and writer Kazue Kato.
