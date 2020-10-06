‘Godzilla Singular Point’: Netflix Announces New Original Godzilla Anime Series For 2021

The King of the Monsters will carry its reign over at Netflix with a new original anime series set to premiere globally in 2021. The streaming giant announced Tuesday its new series Godzilla: Singular Point.

The new anime hails from My Hero Academia studio Bones and Black Bullet‘s Orange. Godzilla Singular Point, the latest addition to the Godzilla universe, will be a separate project unrelated to the series of prior animated films including Netflix’s other titles Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters and Godzilla: The Planet Eater.

Directed by Atsushi Takahashi, Godzilla Singular Point, boasts character designs by Exorcist’s Kazue Kato and a new Godzilla design from Ghibli animator Eiji Yamamori. Joining the Godzilla Singular Point team is also composer Kan Sawada, Toh Enjoe and writer Kazue Kato.