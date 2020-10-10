‘GLOW’ Cast Reunites After Cancellation In Support Of Voter Registration, Talks Prospects Of Follow-Up Movie

The cast of GLOW come together for the first time since the Netflix show’s cancellation on Saturday. Alison Brie, Marc Maron, Betty Gilpin and other cast members assembled to encourage voter registration in partnership with voting initiatives HeadCount and #GoodTovote.

During the YouTube livestream event the GLOW stars came together with Jessica Radloff for an emotional Q&A about their time on the series and what the future may look like for the actors: including a possible movie.

“I think there’s a petition out there and it would be a very exciting thing that Netflix could do it if they wanted to do it. I think it would probably solve the problem. It would be fun to do, it would be easy to do, but who the f**k knows what they’re going to do,” Maron said during the panel “I think it’s a great idea and I hope people rally enough behind it to raise the interests of the executives over there.”

When Radloff asked the GLOW stars whether they would also reunite for a GLOW movie, the stars responded with a resounding “hell yes.”

The panel, which also featured Kia Stevens, Sydelle Noel and Britt Baron, also went into notable highlights from the three season show. The cast talked romantic relationships between lead characters and the various storylines that went unexplored.

Gilpin revealed that she and her co-stars scheduled to appear for the voting initiative before they heard Netflix cancelled the show, reversing its fourth season renewal. The actress, who played Debbie Eagan, also wrote an essay in Vanity Fair mourning and celebrating the show upon its cancellation.

“We scheduled this Zoom when we thought we still had a season four so it feels like we invited you to our wedding and then the groom had sex with a cross-eyed cocktail waitress and now we’re all just drunk at the venue together and we’re like ‘enjoy the quiches because it’s over,” she said on Saturday. “If this wedding is now a funeral, let’s make it one of those fun great ones.”

