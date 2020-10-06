‘GLOW’ Stars Alison Brie, Marc Maron And More React To Netflix Series Cancellation

Click to Skip Ad
Netflix announced Monday that it has cancelled its wrestling comedy GLOW, reversing the series’ fourth season renewal. Creators LIz Flahive and Carly Mensch told Deadline that the streamer decided not to finish filming the final season due to COVID-19 complications. Upon hearing the news GLOW stars including Alison Brie, Marc Maron and Betty Gilpin reacted to the news. From sad to disappointed, the ladies of GLOW mourned the news.

“Going to miss this… Forever grateful to my GLOW family for changing my life forever. ❤️ #glownetflix,” Brie wrote on Instagram. The actress shared a photo of her fellow cast mates on set making goofy faces while in their GLOW-tastic wrestling costumes.

Rebekka Johnson reacted to the news urging Twitter followers to wear their masks, as COVID-19 continues to shut down productions for a number of titles and studios.

See the stars’ reactions below.

Alison Brie

Marc Maron

Britt Baron

Rich Sommer

Rebekka Johnson

Shakira Berrera

Kimmy Gatewood

