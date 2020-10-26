Glass Entertainment Group Options Adam Cohen’s Book ‘Supreme Inequality’ For TV Adaptation

EXCLUSIVE: Glass Entertainment Group, the Emmy-winning production company behind such programs as Pope: The Most Powerful Man In History, has secured rights to bestselling author Adam Cohen’s book Supreme Inequality: The Supreme Court’s 50-Year Battle for a More Unjust America, to adapt into a television docuseries.

Penguin Press

Per the book’s synopsis, Supreme Inequality surveys the most significant Supreme Court rulings since the Nixon era and exposes how rarely the Court has veered away from its agenda of promoting inequality. Many of the greatest successes of the Warren Court of the 1950s and 1960s, in areas such as school desegregation, voting rights, and protecting workers, have been abandoned in favor of rulings that protect corporations and privileged Americans, who tend to be white, wealthy, and powerful. As the nation comes to grips with new Trump-appointed justices, Cohen proves that the modern Court has been one of the leading forces behind the nation’s soaring level of economic inequality, and that an institution revered as a source of fairness has been systematically making America less fair.

The television adaptation will closely follow the narrative course of the book, which is based on Cohen’s years of research.

GEG’s Nancy Glass and Eric Neuhaus will executive produce, along with Cohen.

“The work of Adam Cohen is timely, relevant and essential at this moment in history,” said Nancy Glass, CEO of GEG. “We are very excited about the opportunity to bring this important book to life.”

“Americans have been badly misled about the Supreme Court,” added Cohen. “For the past 50 years, it has not been a champion of the disadvantaged – it has consistently ruled in favor of corporations and rich people, and against the poor and the working class. This myth-busting documentary is badly needed – particularly now that Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the Court’s most prominent champion of the disadvantaged, is gone. Americans are entitled to the truth about one of the nation’s most important – and, at times, dangerous – institutions.”

Cohen is a leading authority on the Supreme Court, having covered the topic for The New York Times editorial page for eight years, and before that for Time magazine. His book Imbeciles: The Supreme Court, American Eugenics, and the Sterilization of Carrie Buck, is being adapted into a film starring and executive produced by Dakota Johnson. Cohen is a graduate of Harvard Law School, where he served as president of the Harvard Law Review.

The acquisition is part of a strategy of developing unique IP for GEG, which also is behind the upcoming Lincoln: An American President on CNN. Most recently, the company launched Balthazar Entertainment with executive producer and TV personality Brian Balthazar (Flip or Flop) as well as the hit Apple podcast Dating Diaries: Quarantine Confessions. GEG also producing series including The Vet Life (Animal Planet), Heartland Vets: DVM (NatGeo Wild), Queen of Stylz (snapchat), Frozen in Time (HGTV), as well as unannounced projects for HGTV, Oxygen, MTV, Magnolia, and HLN.