‘Frozen In Time With Maureen McCormick’ Producer Glass Entertainment Group Signs With ICM Partners

Glass Entertainment Group, the non-fiction production company, has signed with ICM Partners. The company, which is run by former Inside Edition weekend anchor Nancy Glass, was previously with WME. It has now signed with ICM for global representation.

Glass Entertainment recently produced Frozen in Time with Maureen McCormick, starring the former Brady Bunch star, for HGTV, and is behind series including Lincoln: An American President for CNN, Heartland Docs: DVM for NatGeo Wild, Queen of Stylz for Snapchat and Murder Nation for HLN.

The company’s nascent podcast division recently produced Confronting: OJ Simpson, which has garnered more than 7million downloads is working on follow-up Confronting: Columbine to premiere in 2021.

It also recently expanded its footprint, partnering with The View’s co-exec producer Brian Balthazar’s Balthazar Entertainment and striking an overall development deal with Danny Passman’s Crybaby Media.