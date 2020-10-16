Glaser Weil Adds Douglas Stone As Partner, Cochair Of Entertainment Department

Glaser Weil LLP has added Douglas Stone in its Century City office as partner and cochair of the Entertainment Department.

Stone represents actor Daniel Craig and Dean Devlin and his production company, Electric Entertainment, among others. A transactional attorney, he regularly represents actors, writers, and directors.

“I am delighted that the talented Doug Stone is bringing his wide ranging legal and entertainment expertise to our firm,” said Barbara M. Rubin, partner and cochair of the Entertainment Department.

In addition to representing talent clients, Stone has extensive experience working with producers, financiers, filmmakers, and production companies in the independent film and television world. He has also represented numerous films for the sale of distribution rights, as well as executive producing and packaging feature film projects, including the film Short Term 12.

“With the Firm’s reputation of successfully representing entertainment clients, Doug is a welcome addition to our transactional entertainment practice, and we’re excited to have his expertise on board,” said Patricia L. Glaser, partner and chair of the Litigation Group.

Stone was the former president of the board of directors of the Santa Barbara Film Festival, where he served as president for multiple years. He has been named one of the “Power 100” entertainment attorneys by an entertainment trade in 2007, 2008, 2011, and 2016.

“We are happy to announce that Doug is joining the firm’s entertainment practice. Doug’s well-regarded industry experience and wealth of knowledge compliments the Firm’s dynamic team of transactional attorneys. I am pleased to welcome Doug and his specialized practice to the firm,” said managing partner Peter M. Weil.

“I am thrilled to join the esteemed firm’s roster of distinguished attorneys,” said Stone. “As the firm’s entertainment cochair and former managing partner of my own boutique firm, I look forward to working with my new partners to once again build a transactional entertainment practice group, only this time within the well-respected law firm of Glaser Weil.”

Stone received a Bachelor of Science degree from the School of Industrial and Labor Relations at Cornell University, and his J.D. from the Berkeley Law, University of California, Berkeley.