Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Circle Of Confusion Promotes Coordinator Trio

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Scott Cooper To Write & Direct Black Bear Television’s Limited Series ‘Angels And Demons’ In His TV Debut

Read the full story

‘Girls5eva’: Paula Pell Joins Peacock Comedy Series From Tina Fey

Paula Pell joins 'Girls5eva' series
Paula Pell Scott Treadway

Paula Pell (A.P. Bio, SNL) has joined the band in Girls5evaTina Fey, Robert Carlock and Meredith Scardino’s original series for NBCU’s Peacock. Renée Elise Goldsberry, Sara Bareilles and Busy Philipps also star.

Created and written by Scardino, Girls5eva kicks off when a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90’s gets sampled by a young rapper, its members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot. They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain, but can‘t they also be Girls5eva?

Peacock
NBCU

Pell will play Gloria. Since the group disbanded, she has become a dentist and come out of the closet. Now living with her elderly father, Gloria yearns for more in life than looking in people’s mouths and giving her dad heart pills.

2020 Peacock Pilots &amp; Series Orders

Pell was a writer on Saturday Night Live from 1995-2013 and plays Principal Durbin’s secretary Helen on Peacock’s A.P. Bio. Her credits also include Documentary Now, Wine Country Birdman and Inside Out.

Scardino executive produces with Fey via her Little Stranger banner, Fey’s close collaborator Carlock via his Bevel Gears, Jeff Richmond, 3 Arts’ David Miner and Little Stranger’s Eric Gurian. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio. Kat Coiro is set to direct the pilot.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad