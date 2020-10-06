‘Girls5eva’: Paula Pell Joins Peacock Comedy Series From Tina Fey

Paula Pell (A.P. Bio, SNL) has joined the band in Girls5eva, Tina Fey, Robert Carlock and Meredith Scardino’s original series for NBCU’s Peacock. Renée Elise Goldsberry, Sara Bareilles and Busy Philipps also star.

Created and written by Scardino, Girls5eva kicks off when a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90’s gets sampled by a young rapper, its members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot. They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain, but can‘t they also be Girls5eva?

Pell will play Gloria. Since the group disbanded, she has become a dentist and come out of the closet. Now living with her elderly father, Gloria yearns for more in life than looking in people’s mouths and giving her dad heart pills.

Pell was a writer on Saturday Night Live from 1995-2013 and plays Principal Durbin’s secretary Helen on Peacock’s A.P. Bio. Her credits also include Documentary Now, Wine Country Birdman and Inside Out.

Scardino executive produces with Fey via her Little Stranger banner, Fey’s close collaborator Carlock via his Bevel Gears, Jeff Richmond, 3 Arts’ David Miner and Little Stranger’s Eric Gurian. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio. Kat Coiro is set to direct the pilot.