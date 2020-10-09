Ashley Park Back In The Band In Peacock’s ‘Girls5eva’

EXCLUSIVE: Ashley Park, star of the Tony-nominated musical Mean Girls, is reuniting with Tina Fey in Peacock’s Girls5eva.

Park, who stars alongside Lily Collins in Netflix’s Emily in Paris, will recur in Girls5eva, which was created and written by Meredith Scardino and comes from Fey and Robert Carlock and Universal Television. Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell and Busy Philipps star.

Park plays Ashley, the glue that held the short-lived girl group Girls5eva together back in the late ’90s. She had the most experience going in, having been part of seven failed girl groups previously.

Girls5eva kicks off when a one-hit-wonder girl group from the ’90s gets sampled by a young rapper and its members reunite to give their pop-star dreams one more shot. They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents and shoulder pain, but can‘t they also be Girls5eva?

Scardino executive produces with Fey via her Little Stranger banner, Fey’s close collaborator Carlock via his Bevel Gears, Jeff Richmond, 3 Arts’ David Miner and Little Stranger’s Eric Gurian. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio. Kat Coiro is set to direct the pilot.

Park is best known for her role as Gretchen Wieners in the 2018 Mean Girls Broadway production. She also starred in KPOP, the national version of Cinderella and made her Broadway debut in Mamma Mia!

On television, she was in Netflix’s Tales of the City, Apple TV+ original series Helpsters, and comedy series Nightcap.

Park is repped by CAA, Brookside Artist Management, and Michael Auerbach at Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner Klein.