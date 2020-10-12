Lauren Greenfield’s Girl Culture Films Boosts Roster With Dawn Porter, ‘The Breaker Uppers’ Duo, Adds Screening Series

EXCLUSIVE: Lauren Greenfield’s Girl Culture Films, a female-driven commercial production company founded earlier this year by The Queen of Versailles director and her producing partner/husband Frank Evers, is bolstering its roster and adding a screening series to showcase its clients.

John Lewis: Good Trouble director Dawn Porter, The Breaker Uppers duo Jackie van Beek and Madeleine Sami, and former Snapchat exec Rylee Jean Ebsen are the latest names to join the Girl Culture roster of directors seeking commercial projects and branded content opportunities with the aim to amplify female and diverse voices. That group already includes Karyn Kusama, Catherine Hardwicke, Heidi Ewing and Barbara Kopple among others.

With the additions, Girl Culture on Monday also unwrapped its plans to launch a weekly virtual screening series for the advertising and creative community. It begins this week, October 14, with John Lewis: Good Trouble, Porter’s pic about the congressman and civil rights icon that bowed in July. Screenings be followed with Q&As with the directors led by Greenfield. Upcoming viewings include Nanfu Wang’s One Child Nation, Lana Wilson’s Miss Americana, Marina Zenovich’s Lance and Yance Ford’s Strong Island.

“We are so excited to welcome the prolific and talented Dawn Porter whose moving documentary work is a timely reminder of our greatest ideals and values,” Greenfield said. “The commercial comedy world suffers from a lack of female voices so we are thrilled to bring Jackie and Madeleine’s sharp and insightful humor to this male-dominated sector. Having made a name for herself in the male run tech world during the founding years of Snapchat, Rylee is a pioneer of mobile content and augmented reality who brings a lighthearted, tech-savvy sensibility to commercial storytelling.”

As for the Girl Culture Film Series 2020, which will spotlight clients’ work to potential advertisers, Greenfield added: “It makes no sense that over 90% of the world’s commercials are directed by men, when almost 90% of the buying decisions in the world are made by women.”

Greenfield, whose debut docu Queen of Versailles won the U.S. Directing award at the 2012 Sundance Film Festival, returned to Park City in 2020 with Generation Wealth. In advertising, her work includes the Emmy-winning #LikeAGirl campaign for Procter and Gamble’s Always brand.