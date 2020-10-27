‘Ginger Snaps’ TV Series In Works From ‘Killing Eve’ Producer Sid Gentle Films With John Fawcett As EP

EXCLUSIVE: Killing Eve producer Sid Gentle Films is teaming with Copperheart Entertainment, producers of the Ginger Snaps trilogy of cult horror films, on a TV series adaptation of the darkly comic tale of teenage sisterhood. The project is executive produced by John Fawcett, co-creator and director of the original film and co-creator and executive producer of BBC America’s award-winning series, Orphan Black.

Anna Ssemuyaba (Guerilla) will write the potential Ginger Snaps TV series, which tells the story of sisters, Ginger and Brigette, who are self-imposed outcasts in their hometown. Inseparable and fascinated with the macabre, they make a pact to escape their sleepy suburban home by sixteen or else take their own lives. But on the night of her first period, Ginger is attacked and infected by a werewolf which unleashes a monstrous kind of puberty. Brigette can’t understand this new version of her sister who is violent and sexual. As a bloody trail begins to form in Ginger’s wake, Brigette must find a way to curb her sister’s new cravings or risk losing her forever.

“I have long been a fan of the brilliant original. It’s just the kind of twisted, provocative and wildly entertaining story that we love at Sid Gentle,” said Woodward Gentle. “It’s been 20 years since the world was introduced to the iconic teen girl werewolf and we can’t wait to re-introduce her to already devoted and eager new horror fans alike.”

Sid Gentle’s Sally Woodward Gentle and Lee Morris executive produce alongside Clark Peterson, Fawcett and Copperheart’s Steve Hoban. Endeavor Content will handle worldwide sales.

“We love Killing Eve, and its darkly comic tone and strong feminist outlook are very much in line with what we were doing with the Ginger Snaps movies” says Copperheart Entertainment’s Hoban. “And now, the combination of Anna, John and this incredible producing team, on both sides of the Atlantic, is the perfect alchemy to transform Ginger Snaps into a stunning new series.”

Directed by Fawcett, the 2000 Canadian horror film Ginger Snaps, made its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. Starring Emily Perkins and Katharine Isabelle as two teenage sisters who have a fascination with death, the film was the first installment in the Ginger Snaps series, followed by Ginger Snaps 2: Unleashed and Ginger Snaps Back: The Beginning. Word of mouth propelled the movie to be one of the most successful Canadian releases of 2001 before going on to attain international cult status that continues to this day.

“Could it be more socially relevant in this day and age to launch the television series, Ginger Snaps?,” Fawcett said. “For me, this is the ultimate follow-up to Orphan Black and I know those fans will find new love with the iconic Ginger and Brigette Fitzgerald. Anna Ssemuyaba is the perfect writer to help us bring our edgy, girl-power horror story to the small screen. I can’t wait for a big bite of this!”

Ssemuyaba was named by Deadline as one of the UK’s ten rising stars of 2020 and featured on the 2019 Brit List. After working on John Ridley’s Sky Atlantic series, Guerilla, and Channel 4’s porn-industry drama Adult Material, she has most recently written on Amazon and Greg Daniel’s series, Upload and penned the short film I Don’t Want To Talk About This for ITV1’s Unsaid Stories. Ssemuyaba is repped by Casarotto Ramsay. “I have long loved Ginger Snaps and its incisive portrayal of the agony, ecstasy, and unbridled rage that comes with being a teenage girl,” said Ssemuyaba. I’m honoured to be reimagining it for a new audience.” Ginger Snaps reunites Sid Gentle and Endeavor Content after the companies also partnered on Killing Eve‘s worldwide sales. “Following the award-winning collaboration with Sid Gentle on Killing Eve, and an ongoing and productive relationship with Copperheart, we are excited to team up with both of them to bring the Ginger Snaps series, focusing on elevated, character-driven horror – the quintessential teen horror film – to TV audiences worldwide,” said Lorenzo De Maio, EVP, TV Advisory, Endeavor Content.

Here’s the trailer for the 2000 film Ginger Snaps.