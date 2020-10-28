Germany Selects Political Drama ‘And Tomorrow The Entire World’ For 2021 International Oscar Race

Germany has become the latest country to make its submission for the 2021 International Oscar race, choosing Julia von Heinz’s political drama And Tomorrow the Entire World.

The film premiered at Venice Film Festival in Competition. It stars Mala Emde, Noah Saavedra, Tonio Schneider, Luisa-Céline Gaffron, Andreas Lust.

When Germany is struck by a violent series of racist terror attacks, 20-year-old Luisa joins a subdivision of the Antifa to oppose the uprising neo-Nazi movement. With her reckless actions, she not only fights against the extreme right but also tries to impress Alfa, an Antifa activist she is secretly in love with. Soon, things escalate, and Luisa and her friends clash over the question if violence could ever be a legitimate political answer to fascism and hatred.

Producers are Fabian Gasmia and von Heinz for Seven Elephant and John Quester for Kings & Queens. Films Boutique handles sales.

Germany was last nominated in 2018 for Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck’s Never Look Away. Its last win was in 2006 for The Lives of Others, also by von Donnersmarck.