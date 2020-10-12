Gerard Butler Action Pic ‘Greenland’ Sets Year-End PVOD Release Date

Gerard Butler’s action film Greenland, which we first told you was jumping from a theatrical release during the pandemic to PVOD and eventually HBO and HBO Max, will become available in homes on Dec. 18 at the price of $19.99 for a 48-hour rental period.

The STXfilms movie has already opened No. 1 in 24 offshore markets grossing over $45M off a $35M production budget. In most key territories, Greenland has bested Butler’s previous hit Angel Has Fallen. Greenland continues to roll out on the big screen in international markets; this past weekend it debuted to No. 1 in Italy and New Zealand.

Said Adam Fogelson, chairman, STXfilms Motion Picture Group, “Greenland has been a hit everywhere in the world, so it’s exciting to bring it to American audiences on PVOD.”

As we told you, the decision to take Greenland in homes stemmed from the uncertain nature of the domestic box office currently with Regal largely closed and Los Angeles and New York state still shuttered. HBO shelled out an estimated $20M-$30M for the pay and streaming window of the movie with a 2021 air date on the pay cabler and its streaming service HBO Max.

Pic follows a family fighting for their survival as a planet-killing comet races to Earth. John Garrity (Butler), his estranged wife Allison (Morena Baccarin), and young son Nathan make a perilous journey to their only hope for sanctuary. Amid terrifying news accounts of cities around the world being leveled by the comet’s fragments, the Garrity’s experience the best and worst in humanity. As the countdown to global apocalypse approaches zero, their incredible trek culminates in a desperate and last-minute flight to a possible safe haven.

David Denman, Hope Davis, Roger Dale Floyd, Andrew Bachelor, Merrin Dungey, with Holt McCallany, and Scott Glenn also star. Chris Sparling wrote the movie, and it’s directed by Ric Roman Waugh. Producers are Basil Iwanyk, Sèbastian Raybaud, Butler and Alan Siegel.