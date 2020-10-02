Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Musicians To March Musically In Manhattan For Fair Live-TV Contract

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Rob & Michele Reiner Relaunch Castle Rock Banner With Overall Deal At Warner Bros. TV

Read the full story

George J. Steiner Jr. Dies: Louisiana Film Commissioner, President Filmworks New Orleans Was 68

George J. Steiner, Jr., former Louisiana Film Commissioner and president of Filmworks New Orleans, a 36-acre motion picture and television production facility, died Sept. 26 in New Orleans at age 68. The cause was a cardiac event, according to Phil Caruso, a photographer and friend.
Steiner’s work spanned 50 years on productions in New Orleans.  Beginning his career as a set production assistant, Steiner rose to become an executive producer, most recently on She’s Funny That Way, starring Jennifer Aniston and Owen Wilson with direction by Peter Bogdanovich. 
Steiner attended Loyola University in New Orleans simultaneously while producing the documentary, New Orleans-Queen City of the South.
He was a member of the Directors Guild of America for 30 years, as well as IATSE Local 478.  
Steiner is survived by his wife of 24 years, Eileen Williams Steiner, his sister Susan Steiner Villere (Pierre G.)  In lieu of flowers, the family asks for a donation to the Greater New Orleans Chapter of the American Heart Association in George Steiner’s name. The family also invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com.
Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad