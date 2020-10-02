George J. Steiner Jr. Dies: Louisiana Film Commissioner, President Filmworks New Orleans Was 68

George J. Steiner, Jr., former Louisiana Film Commissioner and president of Filmworks New Orleans , a 36-acre motion picture and television production facility, died Sept. 26 in New Orleans at age 68. The cause was a cardiac event, according to Phil Caruso, a photographer and friend.

Steiner’s work spanned 50 years on productions in New Orleans. Beginning his career as a set production assistant, Steiner rose to become an executive producer, most recently on She’s Funny That Way, starring Jennifer Aniston and Owen Wilson with direction by Peter Bogdanovich.

Steiner attended Loyola University in New Orleans simultaneously while producing the documentary, New Orleans-Queen City of the South.