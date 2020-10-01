Former WME Agent-Turned-Manager George Freeman Lands At Brillstein Entertainment Partners; Russell Crowe, Florence Pugh, Dennis Quaid, Bryan Fuller Among Clients Joining Him

EXCLUSIVE: George Freeman, who saw a 20-year run at WME end in June and continued to represent most of his clients independently as manager, has landed at Brillstein Entertainment Partners. He has brought a lengthy list of clients with him.

Freeman’s list includes Russell Crowe; Dennis Quaid; director Ramin Bahrani; Adarsh Gourav, director and star of the upcoming Netflix film The White Tiger; American Gods, Hannibal & Pushing Daisies writer/EP Bryan Fuller; Florence Pugh, Oscar-nominated Little Women star who next co-stars in Black Widow); actor Arinze Kene (stars with Rachel Brosnahan in Amazon’s I Am Your Woman); actor Russell Tovey (Looking and Years and Years); and director Josie Rourke (Mary Queen of Scots).

A publicist before becoming an agent, Freeman said he chose Brillstein because he had such lasting relationships with its partners along his career track. None longer than CEO Jon Liebman. That relationship goes all the way back to kindergarten. Seriously.

“I am deeply proud and excited to be a part of the dynamic community of managers and producers that touches the enduring legacy of the great Bernie Brillstein,” Freeman told Deadline. “For so many years I have enjoyed the lasting friendships with a number of my new colleagues beginning with Jon Liebman with whom I have been friends since Mrs. Sparks’s kindergarten class at Ridge Street School. I started my career working with Cynthia Pett at PMK and along the way I have had the pleasure of working with my friends Joanne Colonna and Marc Gurvitz and so many of the executives at Brillstein Entertainment Partners.”

Said BEP’s Liebman: “Understandably, George is one of the most well-liked and highly regarded representatives in our business. We’re elated that he’s chosen to join us in the Brillstein family.”