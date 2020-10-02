George Clooney Joins London Film Festival Lineup; Great Point Deal For Wales’ Seren Studio – UK Briefs

George Clooney Joins LFF Lineup

The BFI London Film Festival has added a virtual Screen Talk with George Clooney who will discuss his career and latest feature The Midnight Sky. The event will be free to access both in the UK and internationally via the BFI YouTube channel. Clooney directs and stars in The Midnight Sky, a post-apocalyptic tale that follows Augustine (George Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully (Felicity Jones) and her fellow astronauts from returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe. The adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton’s acclaimed novel Good Morning, Midnight, co-stars David Oyelowo, Kyle Chandler and Demián Bichir. It will be released by Netflix in December. Clooney joins previously announced Screen Talks participants Riz Ahmed, Letitia Wright, Miranda July, Christian Petzold, Michel Franco, Tsai Ming-liang, musician and performer David Byrne and artist ES Devlin.

Great Point to lease and manage Welsh studio

Great Point, the media investment business run by Jim Reeve and Robert Halmi, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with the Welsh Government to lease and manage the Seren Stiwdios complex in Cardiff, Wales. Great Point will manage the studio for 10 years, with an option to acquire and expand the large studio complex. The Cardiff-based complex has four large stages totaling 74,000 square feet, in addition to numerous production office and ancillary space. Film and TV productions which have shot at Seren include The Huntsman: Winter’s War, Sherlock, The Crown and Doctor Who. The studios were leased and managed by Pinewood until March of this year. Great Point says it wants to expand the complex and site by introducing an additional 150,000 square feet of stages, offices and backlots.