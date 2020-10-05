‘Brooklyn Girls’ Author Gemma Burgess Signs With UTA, Developing Fantasy Drama & Spy Comedy At Amazon

EXCLUSIVE: Gemma Burgess, author of hit twenty-something novel Brooklyn Girls, is developing two projects at Amazon and has signed with UTA.

The author is working on a half-hour espionage comedy, Friends Like These, for the streamer, while her adaptation of historical fantasy adventure My Lady Jane is also in the works at the digital platform.

This comes as she signed with UTA across all areas of representation.

Friends Like These is being produced by Episodes and Flack producer Hat Trick, while My Lady Jane is produced by Parkes+MacDonald, the production company set up by Men In Black producers Laurie MacDonald and Walter Parkes.

My Lady Jane, one of Publishers Weekly’s Best Young Adult Books of the Year in 2016, is a comic supernatural tale of true love and high adventure, set in an alternate England in 1553, a country on the verge of civil war. The series takes the tale of one of history’s most tragic heroines but reimagines it with an uplifting twist: the damsel in distress saves herself — and then the kingdom.

Elsewhere, Burgess wrote the female ensemble comedy Undergrads for New Regency.

She is the latest writer signed by UTA since it struck a landmark agreement with the WGA. Other recent signings include The Good Wife and The Good Fight creators Robert and Michelle King, veteran TV and film writer Dana Stevens and Beauty and the Beast screenwriter Linda Woolverton.

In addition to UTA, Burgess continues to be represented by Dave Ryan at Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson LLP.