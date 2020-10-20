FX & ‘The Old Man’ Producers React To Jeff Bridges’ Lymphoma Diagnosis: “We Are All In This Together With You”

Jeff Bridges, who this evening revealed that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma, has been filming FX on Hulu’s The Old Man in his return to series television after 50 years.

Following Bridges’ announcement, FX, Hulu and the studios behind the series, Touchstone Television and FXP, issued a statement.

“Our thoughts go out to Jeff and his family during this challenging time and they have our love and support,” the statement said. “We wish him a safe and full recovery. And, as Jeff always says, ‘We are all in this together.’ Jeff, we are all in this together with you.”

Bridges is the star and executive producer of the new FX on Hulu series, which was about two-thirds into its shoot when all production was shut down in mid-March amid the escalating coronavirus pandemic. Filming on The Old Man had recently restarted, with about three episodes left to shoot. As of now the series, slated for a 2021 debut on FX on Hulu, remains in production. We will update with more information if/when that changes.

Written by Jon Steinberg & Robert Levine, The Old Man is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry. It centers on Dan Chase (Bridges), the titular “old man,” who absconded from the CIA decades ago and now lives off the grid. When an assassin (Gbenga Akinnagbe) arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past.

The series co-stars John Lithgow, Amy Brenneman, Alia Shawkat, Bill Heck, Leem Lubany and EJ Bonilla. Executive producing are Bridges, Warren Littlefield, Steinberg, Dan Shotz, Levine, David Schiff and Jon Watts, who also directed the pilot.