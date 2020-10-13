‘Mad Max’ Spinoff ‘Furiosa’ In The Works At Warners With George Miller Directing & Anya Taylor-Joy In Title Role; Chris Hemsworth & Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Along For Ride

George Miller told Deadline about Furiosa having a deep backstory in the Mad Max universe, and now we’ll finally get to see it: Warner Bros. is in advanced development with Furiosa, a spinoff feature of Miller’s multi-Oscar winning blockbuster Mad Max: Fury Road about the renegade character (played in that film by Oscar winner Charlize Theron) who was a notable force in Max’s survival in the desert.

The standalone movie will reveal the origins of Furiosa and be played by Glass actress Anya Taylor-Joy in the title role. The movie will track the genesis of Furiosa before she teamed up with Max Rockatansky in Fury Road. Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will also star in a movie that Miller will also direct, co-write and produce with his longtime Oscar-nominated producing partner Doug Mitchell. Miller’s own Australian-based Kennedy Miller Mitchell banner will produce.

Miller penned the script with Mad Max: Fury Road co-writer Nico Lathouris. Miller’s behind-the-scenes creative team includes such longtime Australian collaborators as production designer Colin Gibson, editor Margaret Sixel, sound mixer Ben Osmo, and makeup designer Lesley Vanderwalt, each of whom won an Oscar for their work on “Mad Max: Fury Road,” as well as first assistant director PJ Voeten and second unit director and stunt coordinator Guy Norris.

Taylor-Joy recently finished filming Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho and is currently filming Robert Eggers’ The Northman. She was recently seen as the lead in the romantic comedy Emma, based on the Jane Austen novel. Her additional features include the sci-fi thrillers Split and Glass from M. Night Shyamalan. Beginning later this month, she can be seen starring as a chess prodigy in the miniseries The Queen’s Gambit.

Hemsworth is star of Marvel’s Avengers and Thor franchise; the latest sequel Thor: Love & Thunder filming next March in Australia and in pre-production currently.

Abdul-Mateen II starred as the iconic Super-Villain Black Manta in James Wan’s billion-dollar blockbuster Aquaman. He is currently filming the fourth installment in The Matrix series and can be seen as Bobby Seale in Netflix’s The Trial of the Chicago 7, in theaters now and streaming on Friday. Next up, he will star in Universal/MGM’s Candyman, releasing 2021. His other work includes roles in the horror-thriller Us, The Greatest Showman. Abdul-Mateen recently won an Emmy Award for his performance in the acclaimed limited series Watchmen.

Mad Max: Fury Road made its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in 2015 and grossed $375.2M at the global box office.