‘Fried Green Tomatoes’ Drama Series Starring Reba McEntire In Works At NBC With Norman Lear Producing

NBC has put in development a drama series based on the novel and movie Fried Green Tomatoes, with Reba McEntire attached to star, and Norman Lear executive producing, Deadline has confirmed.

Written by Jennifer Cecil, the project is described as a modernization of the beloved novel and movie that explores the lives of descendants from the original work. When present-day Idgie Threadgoode (McEntire) returns to Whistle Stop after a decade away, she must wrestle with a changed town, estranged daughter, faltering cafe and life-changing secret.

Cecil and McEntire executive produce with Lear, who was an executive producer on the film, and his producing partner Brent Miller via their Act III Productions banner. Fannie Flagg, author of the Fried Green Tomatoes novel and co-writer of the film’s screenplay, will also executive produce. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio.

The 1991 film, directed by Jon Avnet and based on Flagg’s novel, starred Kathy Bates, Jessica Tandy, Mary Stuart Masterson, Mary-Louise Parker and Cicely Tyson. It revolved around the story of a housewife who is unhappy with her life who befriends an old lady in a nursing home and is enthralled by the tales she tells of people she used to know. The critically praised film was a box office hit, grossing $119.4 million on an $11 million budget. It was nominated for two Oscars — Best Supporting Actress for Tandy and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Variety was first to report the project.