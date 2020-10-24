Friday Ratings: World Series Gobbled Up By ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’ And CBS’ ‘Big Brother’

Click to Skip Ad
AP

The World Series continues to struggle in the ratings demo wars, as Game 3 of the Los Angeles Dodgers-Tampa Bay Rays match trailed Friday’s standard programming fare, continuing its trend of record-lows.

The early ratings saw the Series come in with a network average of 1.3 over its three-hour time slot.

Benefiting from the lack of sports interest were ABC’s Shark Tank, which came in with an 0.5, and an end-of-season Big Brother Special, which also scored an 0.5. Overall, ABC and CBS both clocked a network average of 0.4 on the evening.

At NBC, a repeat of American Ninja Warrior was followed by a new Dateline, which scored an 0.4 with its examination of a small-town murder.

CBS saw a new Undercover Boss with an 0.3, while at ABC, a fresh 20/20 had an 0.4 for its profile of a jailhouse snitch.

At the CW, an original Masters of Illusion at 8 PM and a new World’s Funniest Animals at 9 PM both came in with an 0.1. both programs were sandwiched by repeats of their respective shows.

